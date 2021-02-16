The print edition of T40 2020 is available now!

The print edition of T40 2020 is available to download free now, with exclusive results analysis, comment and agency profiles.

Over 90 agencies were invited to take part in the second volume of PMLiVE’s T40, with over ten new agencies entering and big shifts in the data submitted.

The print edition includes the full T40 listing, starting on page 16, as well as top ten lists for smaller agencies, young agencies, independent agencies and UK-focused agencies.

The full methodology and breakdown of the ranking metrics are also included in the print edition, which can be found on page 4.

PMLiVE’s Top 40 Creative Healthcare Agencies lists advertising, branding, creative and design agencies that are working in the UK healthcare sector.

The aim of the T40 listing is to highlight those creative agencies that had the most impact in the UK healthcare sector in 2019.