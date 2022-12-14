Launching PMLiVE's T40 – 2022 edition

We are delighted to announce the launch of PMLiVE’s T40 – 2022 edition, a publication that celebrates creative healthcare agencies in the UK healthcare sector.

T40 2022 highlights the creative agencies that had the most impact in the UK healthcare sector in 2021. The agencies were drawn from a shortlist based on selected 2021 healthcare awards schemes and specialist advertising, branding, creative and design agencies taken from a number of sources including PMLiVE's PMHub, PMGroup databases and other sources in the public domain.

The data is displayed in a series of ranking tables showing some of the major agencies in the UK healthcare sector – and how they compare in a number of different areas.

As well as an overall ranking, there are top ten lists for:

* Smaller agencies (agencies with less than 25 total staff)

* Independent agencies (as defined by PMLiVE)

* Young agencies (less than ten years old)

* UK-focused agencies (approximately 80-100% of their agency billings are from advertising, creative, design and branding projects in the UK healthcare sector).

This year's listing also contains some integrated communications consultancies where they have indicated they include a creative agency or they do a relatively large amount of work in the creative sector. Those consultancies dedicated to healthcare PR and medical education were not asked to supply details for this year's T40 listing – if you would like more information on consultancies please see Communiqué, the Communiqué Awards or browse through the PR, medical education and medical communications categories on PMHub.

This is not an exhaustive list of all companies working in this sector, some agencies were outside the top 40, some declined to participate and some did not provide any data. You can find more creative agencies in PMLiVE's PMHub listed under advertising, branding or creative design.

The rankings were calculated from a number of factors using data supplied by the agencies and data in the public domain. Full details of the data sources and the methodology used to produce this year's list are available here.

The print edition of this year's T40 will include further analysis, comment and agency profiles in a reader-friendly, printable format. To be included in next year's list or if there's something you would like to see in future editions of the T40, please drop us a line at t40@pmlive.com.

Our thanks go out to all the agencies who provided data for this list. While the larger, more established agencies appear towards the top of the list we would encourage you to look at what all the agencies have to offer – after all, great things can come in small packages, and not every agency believes awards and expansion are the best measures of success!

PMLiVE and PMGroup Worldwide Ltd do not recommend or approve any of the agencies in the T40 list – and provide no guarantee of the validity of the data shown. The rankings are calculated from a mix of information supplied by the agencies and data found in the public domain (further details are shown above).